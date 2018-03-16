Catholic School Neighborhood Subdivision Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN THE AREA
A new 105 lot Planned Residential Development has been proposed for the north/west sides of St. Michael Catholic School on Higbee Road outside of city limits but within the city's planning jurisdiction on property owned by Julio Corte III (generally located east of Hwy 181 and north of Hwy 104).
Density will be 2.85 units/acre on the 36.7 acres.
At its March meeting the Baldwin County Planning Commission recommended approval of rezoning from RA to RS-3 but not the accompanying site plan for the project, according to Fairhope Planning Department Supervisor Wayne Dyess; the matter will now move to the Baldwin County Commission for final consideration.
Subdivision review/approval by the Baldwin Planning Commission will still be required at some point, if the rezoning is ok'd by the County Commission.
The city of Fairhope Planning Commission will also have to sign off on the project (subdivision) since it is within its jurisdiction.
Water and natural gas service are to be provided by the city of Fairhope, electric by Riviera Utilities, and sewer by Baldwin County Sewer Service.
'Westhaven' Planned Residential Development
Higbee Road site
