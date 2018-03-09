City Zoning Map Now Available Online

Fairhope, Alabama
Planning Director Wayne Dyess encourages property owners, citizens and other interested parties to utilize the new interactive maps of all property within the city now available online from the city's website (click).
Previously the only map showing how parcels are zoned was hanging in the hallway at the public works building on S. Section Street (or nearby warehouse).
Equally notable is how much of the area remains without land use zoning, in the county outside city limits.
(There is a disclaimer however that the hard copy at city planning offices is still the only official one.)
|Fairhope zoning map
