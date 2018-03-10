The Fairhope Times
Saturday, March 10, 2018
Concert Season Begins At Halstead Theater
Fairhope, Alabama
A new series of the popular 'Live At Five' concerts at the Halstead Amphitheater on the Coastal Community College Campus has begun; the first was by The Mobile Big Band Society.
The free concerts are held every two weeks.
at
6:50:00 PM
