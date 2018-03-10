Translate

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Concert Season Begins At Halstead Theater

Fairhope, Alabama



A new series of the popular 'Live At Five' concerts at the Halstead Amphitheater on the Coastal  Community College Campus has begun; the first was by The Mobile Big Band Society.

 The free concerts are held every two weeks.





at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)