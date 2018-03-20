Translate

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Daphne's Redesigned Website Unveiled

Fairhope, Alabama


Mayor Haygood seated at far left


MARCH COUNCIL MEETING

Mayor Dane Haygood credited Kara Wilbourn and other city staff for their work on that city's refurbished website (click) -- designed with the "citizens in mind" for ease of use and access.

He added it may need "tweaking" and encouraged residents to sign up for the newsletter and provide feedback about the "living document."


www.daphneal.com






