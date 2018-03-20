Daphne's Redesigned Website Unveiled

Fairhope, Alabama
MARCH COUNCIL MEETING
Mayor Dane Haygood credited Kara Wilbourn and other city staff for their work on that city's refurbished website (click) -- designed with the "citizens in mind" for ease of use and access.
He added it may need "tweaking" and encouraged residents to sign up for the newsletter and provide feedback about the "living document."
|Mayor Haygood seated at far left
|www.daphneal.com
