Sunday, March 11, 2018

Environmental Committee Discusses BP Projects

Fairhope, Alabama

Botop at left

 MARCH 2018 MEETING

The city's environmental committee met last week and heard a report from Economic and Community Affairs Director Botop about the $18 million just awarded for RESTORE Act environmental projects: she said committees will be set up during the 45 day public comment period to manage each project and prepare the final paperwork to be submitted for the grants ... and hoped the funds would begin flowing within a year.

The committee also discussed new storm drain medallion design/locations and a ceremony about them to be held on April 20th; it also elected a new chairman, Gary Gover, to replace Mike Shelton.



Gover, third from left seated on far side

at

