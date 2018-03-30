Flowerclock Roundabout Could Become Reality

Fairhope, Alabama
GRANT MONEY AVAILABLE
Public Works director Richard Johnson told the city council he was made aware by ALDOT that federal/state grant money may be available for construction of a roundabout at the busy intersection (Section Street/Scenic 98/Hwy 104) on the north side of town because of its high accident history.
A roundabout was first proposed as part of the Village North PUD in 2001 and discussed again in 2012, but neither plan gained suport from the city council or mayor at the times.
The idea was revived as part of a new wayfinding/traffic study last year; preliminary cost estimates are just over one million dollars.
|2012 version
GRANT MONEY AVAILABLE
Public Works director Richard Johnson told the city council he was made aware by ALDOT that federal/state grant money may be available for construction of a roundabout at the busy intersection (Section Street/Scenic 98/Hwy 104) on the north side of town because of its high accident history.
A roundabout was first proposed as part of the Village North PUD in 2001 and discussed again in 2012, but neither plan gained suport from the city council or mayor at the times.
The idea was revived as part of a new wayfinding/traffic study last year; preliminary cost estimates are just over one million dollars.
|2017 conception
|Aerial photo
1 comment:
The other two in town seem to be working, once people figured them out. Still have to be on your toes though. Some people still don't know how to use them.
Post a Comment