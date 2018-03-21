Translate

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Grand Hotel Renovations Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama


Grand Hotel renovations

FISHING PIER ALREADY REPAIRED

Extensive remodeling of the main lobby and building at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear  are scheduled for completion by late Spring according to signs posted there; the fishing pier on Mobile Bay that was extensively damaged by hurricane Nate last October has been repaired and reopened.





