Grand Hotel Renovations Continuing

Fairhope, Alabama
FISHING PIER ALREADY REPAIRED
Extensive remodeling of the main lobby and building at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear are scheduled for completion by late Spring according to signs posted there; the fishing pier on Mobile Bay that was extensively damaged by hurricane Nate last October has been repaired and reopened.
|Grand Hotel renovations (thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com)
