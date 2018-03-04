Translate

Sunday, March 4, 2018

Huge Daphne Development To Impact Fairhope Too

Fairhope, Alabama

Jubilee Farms

ONE OF MANY EAST SIDE PROJECTS

Property owners (Bertolla Properties, Llc.) have applied for pre-zoning and annexation into southeast Daphne of a proposed 909 lot Planned Unit Development along Highway 181; but its location less than three miles north of Fairhope city limits could have a significant impact on that city's east side  as well (Walmart, et al).

88 acres of the 361 acre site in Daphne's planning jurisdiction will be common space; 9 of those wetlands. The build-out of the project is to be in phases (1 - 5) over 15 - 20 years; utilities, police and fire service will be Daphne's responsibility,

D.R. Horton is the developer; a site for a new fire station was donated by the landowner.


TRAFFIC STUDY REQUIRED 

The Hwys 104/181 intersection is often often overloaded already; widening of Hwy 181 to four lanes is planned to begin this year, but could take up to two years to complete.

A public meeting is scheduled on the applications at a Daphne city council meeting in April. A similar request to annex last June was withdrawn by the applicant -- so the whole process had to begin again.


Highway 181/104 intersection


'VERANDAS' ALREADY UNDERWAY NEARBY

Lots are already for sale in phase 1 of 'The Verandas', a 208 lot subdivision a half mile east of Hwy 181 on Hwy 104,  in Fairhope's planning jurisdiction.


The Verandas

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)