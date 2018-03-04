Huge Daphne Development To Impact Fairhope Too

Fairhope, Alabama
ONE OF MANY EAST SIDE PROJECTS
Property owners (Bertolla Properties, Llc.) have applied for pre-zoning and annexation into southeast Daphne of a proposed 909 lot Planned Unit Development along Highway 181; but its location less than three miles north of Fairhope city limits could have a significant impact on that city's east side as well (Walmart, et al).
88 acres of the 361 acre site in Daphne's planning jurisdiction will be common space; 9 of those wetlands. The build-out of the project is to be in phases (1 - 5) over 15 - 20 years; utilities, police and fire service will be Daphne's responsibility,
D.R. Horton is the developer; a site for a new fire station was donated by the landowner.
TRAFFIC STUDY REQUIRED
The Hwys 104/181 intersection is often often overloaded already; widening of Hwy 181 to four lanes is planned to begin this year, but could take up to two years to complete.
A public meeting is scheduled on the applications at a Daphne city council meeting in April. A similar request to annex last June was withdrawn by the applicant -- so the whole process had to begin again.
'VERANDAS' ALREADY UNDERWAY NEARBY
Lots are already for sale in phase 1 of 'The Verandas', a 208 lot subdivision a half mile east of Hwy 181 on Hwy 104, in Fairhope's planning jurisdiction.
|Jubilee Farms
|The Verandas
