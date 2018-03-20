New Parking Plan Coming To Downtown Street?

Fairhope, Alabama
"REVERSE ANGLE" PARKING PROPOSED
A new way to park may be coming to sections of Johnson Avenue, where instead of pulling into angled parking spaces head-on and backing up to get out, drivers will have to back into the parking space and move forward to exit it.
Theoretically, this would eliminate the blind backing out into traffic that may be dangerous, especially for vehicles with poor rear visibility (or heavily-tinted windows).
Public Works Director Johnson told the city council that after being installed possibly later this Spring, the new design would be a test case for installation elsewhere in town; if it does not work then it could be put back like it was with only minor expense (cost of the paint).
|Johnson Avenue (horizontal street)
"REVERSE ANGLE" PARKING PROPOSED
A new way to park may be coming to sections of Johnson Avenue, where instead of pulling into angled parking spaces head-on and backing up to get out, drivers will have to back into the parking space and move forward to exit it.
Theoretically, this would eliminate the blind backing out into traffic that may be dangerous, especially for vehicles with poor rear visibility (or heavily-tinted windows).
Public Works Director Johnson told the city council that after being installed possibly later this Spring, the new design would be a test case for installation elsewhere in town; if it does not work then it could be put back like it was with only minor expense (cost of the paint).
No comments:
Post a Comment