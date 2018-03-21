Seasonal Tree Lights to Go Dark

Fairhope, Alabama
NOVEMBER TO MARCH
Lights in downtown trees will go dark and be taken down as leaves begin to sprout and grow.
They are usually cut out of the trees to save on time and cost (labor); Mayor Wilson has said more durable lights could be procured next year that would last more than one season.
A private company was hired last Fall to install them for the first time, to save on the labor costs of having city electric department employees do it (overtime) -- and free them up for other higher-priority projects.
NOVEMBER TO MARCH
Lights in downtown trees will go dark and be taken down as leaves begin to sprout and grow.
They are usually cut out of the trees to save on time and cost (labor); Mayor Wilson has said more durable lights could be procured next year that would last more than one season.
A private company was hired last Fall to install them for the first time, to save on the labor costs of having city electric department employees do it (overtime) -- and free them up for other higher-priority projects.
No comments:
Post a Comment