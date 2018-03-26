Translate

Monday, March 26, 2018

Winter Storms Hit Beaches Hard Again

Fairhope, Alabama


North Magnolia Beach (thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com)

NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST

The bad new is that Winter storms took another big bite out of some of the city's beaches; the good news is part of a new $6.5 million grant is supposed to be used to implement a Beach Management Plan developed three years ago to mitigate beach erosion.

Erosion in the area of the Pier Street boat ramp seems to always be the most severe; stratification  shows layers of the old natural (darker in color) and new sand (trucked in periodically as replenishment).



