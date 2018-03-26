Winter Storms Hit Beaches Hard Again

Fairhope, Alabama
NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST
The bad new is that Winter storms took another big bite out of some of the city's beaches; the good news is part of a new $6.5 million grant is supposed to be used to implement a Beach Management Plan developed three years ago to mitigate beach erosion.
Erosion in the area of the Pier Street boat ramp seems to always be the most severe; stratification shows layers of the old natural (darker in color) and new sand (trucked in periodically as replenishment).
|North Magnolia Beach (thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com)
NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH WORST
The bad new is that Winter storms took another big bite out of some of the city's beaches; the good news is part of a new $6.5 million grant is supposed to be used to implement a Beach Management Plan developed three years ago to mitigate beach erosion.
Erosion in the area of the Pier Street boat ramp seems to always be the most severe; stratification shows layers of the old natural (darker in color) and new sand (trucked in periodically as replenishment).
No comments:
Post a Comment