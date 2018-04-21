Additional City Marina Repairs Beginning

Fairhope, Alabama
PREPARATIONS FOR NEW FUEL TANK
The next phase of repairs to the sea wall in the area of the fuel dock has begun; installation of the new 10K gallon fuel tank, new sewage pump-out station, and repairs to the boat-lift ramp will follow.
If all goes as planned, fuel sales could begin by mid-May and a new operator sought for the adjacent boatyard; revenue from fuel sales and leases will help offset cost of new repairs which are about $130K.
Additional repairs will be needed later for the west-side recreational boat slips however (wood planks, electrical system, etc).
How to finance periodic dredging of the creek and channel is yet to be determined.
The city's Harbor Board committee got an update from marina manager Drew Craze during their April meeting.
|Harbor Board, Craze at right with drawing
