Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Big Turtle Spotted In Duck Pond
Fairhope, Alabama
SMALLER ONES TOO
A turtle about eighteen inches in length was spotted in the duck pond recently; several smaller ones of a different species were there as well.
at
3:55:00 PM
