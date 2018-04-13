'Crape Murder' or Necessary Pruning?

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'POLLARDING'
Numerous crape myrtle trees around town were pruned recently because they had become overgrown in restricted space in city right of ways and to promote new growth and flowering in the Summer, according to public works director Richard Johnson.
'Pollarding' of trees (topping) to limit their size is a traditional practice that began in Europe in medieval times -- but has fallen out of favor with most botanists because it is not healthy for the plants.
" Pollarding, a pruning system involving the removal of the upper branches of a tree, promotes a dense head of foliage and branches. In ancient Rome, Propertius mentioned pollarding during the 1st century BCE.[1] The practice has occurred commonly in Europe since medieval times and takes place today in urban areas worldwide, primarily to maintain trees at a predetermined height."
TREE COMMITTEE UPSET
One member of the city's tree committee is not pleased that the committee was not consulted; he says the pollarding was "done wrong" and it would have been better to remove problematic trees completely and replace them with a different species instead (or smaller species of crape myrtles).
