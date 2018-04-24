Crippled Goose Returned To Beach Park

Fairhope, Alabama
SHELTER PROVIDED FOR PROTECTION
After receiving treatment for an injured leg from the Wildlife Center in Orange Beach last week, a female goose was returned to its companion at the Fairhope duck pond.
A shelter was provided by citizens concerned that the crippled goose is still vulnerable to predators; volunteers are placing them inside during the night ... and letting them out mornings.
During the day, the male (white one) is very protective of the smaller female who mostly-sits, chasing away other geese who stray too close.
A more permanent shelter is being planned, according to one of the volunteers.
The shelter is on loan from Holly Geary who is the owner of Go Play Pets in Daphne AL.
There is a team of volunteers who are putting them in the enclosure at night and letting them out in the morning. If you see them in the pen - please leave them there. Someone is coming to let them out shortly.
The veterinary care for these love birds is being funded by volunteers and concerned citizens. If you would like to donate to their care:
You can phone the clinic if you'd like to give a credit card donation, or send a check to the clinic. Either way, you MUST indicate that it is for WILHELM - FAIRHOPE GEESE to make sure it is credited properly. If you are financially unable to help, if you'd share this post, maybe other Fairhopers would be willing to donate.
Dykes Veterinary Clinic
512 W LAUREL AVE
FOLEY, AL 36535 1317
Phone: (251) 943-3211
