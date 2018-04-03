Fairhope Baptist Church Expansion Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
FIRST BAPTIST OF FAIRHOPE
Construction of the 12,000 square foot 'youth services' wing of Fairhope Baptist Church on south Section Street is beginning.
The church moved from its original Morphy Avenue location to its "new" Section Street building in 1956, according to reports from the time.
|thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Groudbreaking
|New wing design
|1956 photo
|Original location on Morphy Avenue
