Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Fairhope Baptist Church Expansion Begins

Fairhope, Alabama



FIRST BAPTIST OF FAIRHOPE

Construction of the 12,000 square foot 'youth services' wing of Fairhope Baptist Church on south Section Street is beginning.

The church moved from its original Morphy Avenue location to its "new" Section Street building in 1956, according to reports from the time.




New wing design


1956 photo

Original location on Morphy Avenue


