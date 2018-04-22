Translate

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Fly Creek Pedestrian Bridge Finally Taking Shape

Fairhope, Alabama


Fly Creek


U.S. 98 IN MONTROSE

The missing link of a multi-use walking/biking trail along north U.S. 98 that connects the massive Rock Creek/Sandy Ford neighborhoods to the rest of town should be competed early next month, if all goes well.

Even though most of the trail has been completed for almost a year, bridge construction was delayed due to numerous problems with the site itself, including locating underground utilities below the creek itself ... and on its banks.

The aluminum-span over the creek has been stored in a field south of town for several months.

Funded by the Eastern Shore MPO using mostly federal and state dollars, once completed the trail will provide a transportation alternative for the area, where traffic congestion concerns are mounting.


