Lonely Goose Awaits Injured Companion's Return

Fairhope, Alabama
A white goose was pacing and appeared clearly in distress early this morning at the beach park, perhaps missing its long-time companion whose foot was severely injured about two weeks ago and subsequently was removed by the city's animal control officer to the Orange Beach Wildlife Center for treatment.
A spokesperson for the center told the Times the goose is being treated with antibiotics to reduce swelling before returning it to its "mate" (hopefully).
Fairhope resident Bobbi York was instrumental in the rescue; and other citizens who had befriended the pair over the years have expressed concern as well.
Its thought a fox or some other animal was responsible for the injury.
|Fairhope goose misses friend
|Happier days
