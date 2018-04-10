Longtime Water/Sewer Superintendent Retiring

Fairhope, Alabama
Dan McCrory said farewell to the mayor and city council during last Mondays meeting.
Thursday will be his last day on the job as superintendent; he will be taking remaining vacation time and then retiring after twenty three years with the city.
McCrory mentioned the new state-of-the art sewage treatment plant, a new water tower, and numerous wells as accomplishments during his tenure; but said the top thing was "raising his family" in what he described as "no finer city."
He has 3 children and 5 grandchildren. He also served on the Planning Commission for a while and as a volunteer fireman for many years.
McCroy was seriously injured about ten years ago when a driver lost control and crashed her car through the mayor's office window where he happened to be standing; he recently underwent back surgery to alleviate lingering pain.
A retirement party is planned for Thursday at the Nix Center.
|Dan McCrory
