Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Longtime Water/Sewer Superintendent Retiring

Fairhope, Alabama


Dan McCrory

Dan McCrory said farewell to the mayor and city council during last Mondays meeting.

Thursday will be his last day on the job as superintendent; he will be taking remaining vacation time and then retiring after twenty three years with the city.

McCrory mentioned the new state-of-the art sewage treatment plant,  a new water tower, and numerous wells as accomplishments during his tenure; but said the top thing was "raising his family" in what he described as "no finer city."

He has 3 children and 5 grandchildren. He also served on the Planning Commission for a while and as a volunteer fireman for many years.

McCroy was seriously injured about ten years ago when a driver lost control and crashed her car through the mayor's office window where he happened to be standing; he recently underwent back surgery to alleviate lingering pain.

A retirement party is planned for Thursday at the Nix Center.


