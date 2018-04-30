More Streets To Be Closed For Next Art Walk

Fairhope, Alabama
A "RODEO" PLANNED FOR ONE
The city council approved closing more streets for the May 4th First Friday Art Walk, to allow for more room for pedestrians and street musicians -- and for what is being called a "parking rodeo" on Johnson Avenue, where citizens will be able to use a car provided by the city (with insurance) to "practice" the new reverse (back-in) angle parking that is being planned there.
Besides the usual De La Mare, Fairhope Avenue will be closed as well from Section Street to Church Street for the 6 - 8 PM event.
Crowds gathering to listen to musicians often extend out into the streets, causing safety concerns for police.
|Johnson Avenue to be closed
Watch the amount of bender fenders for a while until everyone gets used to it
demolition derby.
