New Employee Safety Plan Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
APRIL PERSONNEL BOARD MEETING
The city's Personnel Board met last week and heard a proposal by member Ron Hayes for a new safety program that would initially:
* Follow all OSHA and DOT regulations.
* Require 10 hours of Safety classes for Department Heads
* Institute a $500 yearly Safety Award
* Institute one hour of training per month for all employees
* Create a safety budget.
The program could be instituted mostly by using online resources, Hayes said.
(Councilman Boone told the Times after the meeting the city's current safety plan is not working well.)
OTHER MATTERS
The Board also discussed with the mayor:
*A new compensation/classification study that would streamline job titles and descriptions in accordance with organizational charts.
*Instituting a wellness program in conjunction with Thomas Hospital, Blue Cross' 'Silver Sneakers' and Urgent Care centers.
The board also met Ms. Howard the new HR assistant who will be handling benefit matters: she comes from Escambia County Florida Schools' HR department, but commuted to work there from Fairhope.
