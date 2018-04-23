Public/Private Drainage Project Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
Developers of the Portico mixed-use project on Fairhope Avenue just east of the Post Office are proposing to partner with the city to increase drainage capacity along Fairhope Avenue where storm water has been known to accumulate in the street during heavy rainstorms.
If approved by the city council, the city will provide materials ($97K cost) for larger storm drain boxes in the street and an additional pipe underneath the project leading to the nearby Big Mouth gully; the developer will finance installation.
|Portico site before clearing
|outfall into gully
|Portico plan
how will it effect the gully?
