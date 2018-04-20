Storm Drain Markers Installed For Water Quality

Thanks
to a partnership between the City of Fairhope, Fairhope High School,
Weeks Bay Reserve and the Eastern Shore Art Center, area high school
students had the chance to install their storm drain markers as part of a
project created to bring awareness about protecting Mobile Bay while
reminding people to keep only rain in the drains.
|Medallion
Funding for
this project was provided in part by the Alabama Department of
Conservation and Natural Resources, State Lands Division, Coastal
Section and NOAA’s National Coastal Zone Management Program.
The three designs were created by high school students Shyann Hester, Gabriella Notarangelo, and Anna Jones.
|student artists
