Friday, April 20, 2018

Storm Drain Markers Installed For Water Quality

Fairhope, Alabama


S. Mobile Street today

Thanks to a partnership between the City of Fairhope, Fairhope High School, Weeks Bay Reserve and the Eastern Shore Art Center, area high school students had the chance to install their storm drain markers as part of a project created to bring awareness about protecting Mobile Bay while reminding people to keep only rain in the drains.


Medallion


Funding for this project was provided in part by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State Lands Division, Coastal Section and NOAA’s National Coastal Zone Management Program.

The three designs were created  by high school students Shyann Hester, Gabriella Notarangelo, and Anna Jones.


student artists



at

