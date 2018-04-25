Windmill Market Has New Owners

Fairhope, Alabama
RE-BRANDING UNDERWAY
According to a press release from Katapult Properties LLC (click), the Windmill Market on Bancroft Street in downtown Fairhope has been sold.
Originally the site of a automobile dealership, the property was purchased by architects Mac and Gina Walcott in 2008 who brought the abandoned building back to life with the help of Friedman's Construction Company as an "emblem of sustainability," an open-air arts, crafts, and farmer's market.
New owners Wells and Elizabeth Hammock are still in the process of formalizing their vision, but "broadly the venue will remain a family-friendly, indoor-outdoor space that features food, drink and entertainment." (They also own/operate Bay Pediatric Dentistry.)
They hope to complete renovations by early Fall.
The Walcots architectural firm, Walcot Adams Vermeuille, will design the renovations.
Ox Kitchen and MaryAnn's Deli will remain open during the renovation process and beyond.
Katapult Properties, LLC handled the sale.
RE-BRANDING UNDERWAY
According to a press release from Katapult Properties LLC (click), the Windmill Market on Bancroft Street in downtown Fairhope has been sold.
Originally the site of a automobile dealership, the property was purchased by architects Mac and Gina Walcott in 2008 who brought the abandoned building back to life with the help of Friedman's Construction Company as an "emblem of sustainability," an open-air arts, crafts, and farmer's market.
New owners Wells and Elizabeth Hammock are still in the process of formalizing their vision, but "broadly the venue will remain a family-friendly, indoor-outdoor space that features food, drink and entertainment." (They also own/operate Bay Pediatric Dentistry.)
They hope to complete renovations by early Fall.
The Walcots architectural firm, Walcot Adams Vermeuille, will design the renovations.
Ox Kitchen and MaryAnn's Deli will remain open during the renovation process and beyond.
Katapult Properties, LLC handled the sale.
No comments:
Post a Comment