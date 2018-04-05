Translate

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Worn Flag Pole To Be Replaced

Fairhope, Alabama




BENT BY YEARS OF STORMS

The flag pole at the pier that has been bent and worn by numerous storms over the decades is to be replaced  with a new one; the $6K cost is to be covered by an "anonymous donor."


