Thursday, April 5, 2018
Worn Flag Pole To Be Replaced
Fairhope, Alabama
BENT BY YEARS OF STORMS
The flag pole at the pier that has been bent and worn by numerous storms over the decades is to be replaced with a new one; the $6K cost is to be covered by an "anonymous donor."
4:55:00 AM
