Additional Traffic Signals Coming To Highway 98

Fairhope, Alabama
MORE DELAY FOR COMMUTERS?
Just as the adaptive (synchronized) traffic signal system funded by the Eastern Shore MPO designed to speed things up along the highway was coming online, it was announced another signal is to be added at the 3-way intersection of N. U.S. 98 and South Drive in Montrose.
A joint project of the city of Fairhope and Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church//Bayshore Christian School, funding is to be shared by those two entities as well, according to city and ALDOT spokesmen.
The school initiated the request for the signal in anticipation of expansion of their Presbyterian Drive campus; a 'signal warrant study' was completed by ALDOT.
The intersection itself is not in city limits -- and both South and Presbyterian Drive in the area are listed as private streets, according to online city/county maps.
South Dr. is also used as a secondary access for the adjacent Rock Creek/Sandy Ford subdivisions; neighborhood residents have been asking for a signal there as well for years, but no mention was made if they plan to contribute to the cost too (about $180K).
The signal could be installed as early as the end of the year, according to ALDOT.
OLD BATTLES ROAD TOO
Also, the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization has added a signal on S. Hwy 98 at the intersection of Old Battles Road to its visionary list: needed projects that currently lack funding sources.
Citizens living in the area initiated that request.
Both signals are to eventually be connected to the computerized adaptive system, controlled by ALDOT from Mobile.
LACK OF STREET 'CONNECTIVITY' THE PROBLEM?
When asked about it by a Times reporter, members of an MPO advisory committee cited the lack of "connectivity" of the minor streets for the excessive number of traffic lights on major roads and highways.
Citizens often object during the planning process, preferring to live on dead end or cul de sac streets instead, according to the committee.
There are currently 23 signals on U.S. 98 along the Eastern Shore.
Contact the ESMPO for more information on regional transportation issues (click):
|South Drive intersection upper left
|US 98 at South Drive
|US 98 at Old Battles Road
