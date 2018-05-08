Airport Considers Selling More Land

Fairhope, Alabama
WETLAND RESTORATION/PRESERVATION PROGRAM
The city's Airport Authority met with a representative from the Goodwyn, Mills, and Caywood Engineering to discuss selling un-developable airport property in the Waterhole Branch watershed as wetland mitigation, compensation for another project the firm is building somewhere else.
The Authority sold them property for a similar project back in 2014 (2K mitigation credits); this one would be 3 - 4K credits.
What is Mitigation Banking?
Mitigation banking is a system of credits and debits devised to ensure that ecological loss, especially to wetlands and streams resulting from various development works, is compensated for by the preservation and restoration of wetlands, natural habitats, streams, etc. in other areas so that there is no net loss to the environment. To mitigate means to reduce the severity of something, in this case, the damage caused to the environment.
Authority members authorized chairman McEnerney to negotiate a purchase price, hopefully in time for their regular May meeting.
NO WORD ON OTHER PENDING SALE
Authority members would not comment on the status of another possible sale of land on the east side; informed sources tell the Times it may involve the expansion of a current tenant's aircraft repair facility.
Negotiations for that one have been ongoing for several weeks.
