BP Recovery Council Holds Public Meeting

Fairhope, Alabama
The Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council (click) met tonight to seek public input on proposed "bucket one" projects; the public comment period will be open until June 1st.
Three projects submitted by the city of Fairhope are pending; visit their website for details.
Mayor Wilson represents the city on the council.
Former Congressman Bonner (Governor Ivey's representative on the committee) said such meetings were exactly what the U.S. Congress had in mind when it passed the RESTORE Act back in 2011.
Casi Callaway of Mobile Baykeeper gave mixed reviews on proposed projects.
|AGCRC May 2018 meeting
