Canada Goose Poop Problem Returns On Schedule

Fairhope, Alabama
SEASONAL PROBLEM
After dwindling to almost none over the cooler months, over ninety Canada geese of various ages were counted at the beach park one day last week, as is usually the case in late May or early June as new generations hatch or migrants return; only a dozen or so geese of other types and ducks were found.
A study by Auburn University found bird feces as one source of the periodic bacterial pollution in the bay and duck pond area.
ILLEGAL FEEDING STILL GOING ON
Although it is now technically illegal to feed water fowl in the park (the city council passed an ordinance last year), it is still going on.
Besides contributing to the bacteria pollution of the park and bay/pond waters, biologists warn that feeding the animals may endanger their health ... and attract more seeking easy meals.
SOME CONTROL MEASURES IMPLEMENTED LAST YEAR
Lat year, flashing lights were installed in an effort to reduce their numbers; they have not been reinstalled this year (some may have been damaged by hurricane Nate's storm surge last October).
