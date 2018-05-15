County Commissioner Candidates Debate

Fairhope, Alabama
JUNE 5TH PRIMARY ELECTION
The two Republican candidates for the District Two County Commission seat participated in a debate forum Tuesday (staged by the Baldwin County Republican Party) in Roberstdale; incumbent Chris Elliot is not seeking re-election (he is running for state Senate instead).
(See a link to the entire video at bottom.)
Joe Davis said he was born in Mobile but grew up in Thomasville. Using experience as a Daphne city councilman and in the private financial sector, he wants to find solutions to growth-related problems throughout the county.
John Lake came to Baldwin county at age 14 and graduated from Fairhope High School. He said his 24 years on the Daphne city council qualifies him to provide leadership the county sorely needs, to make it a better place in the face of rapid growth.
SOME QUESTIONS ASKED
Budget priorities?
Davis said financing of public safety and connectivity, "where you live and how you get to where others live ... traffic ... things that make a difference in quality of life." He cited experience managing money for the University of Alabama and technical colleges and experience on Daphne's Public Safety Committee.
Lake said first look at needs then wants: "Getting road and drainage conditions back up to snuff; make sure people don't have to pack a lunch to go to lunch ... getting through intersections." The most important is the environment, especially water quality in the bay.
Crime and law enforcement?
Davis said the sheriff's department does a wonderful job now; the county commission should provide new technology and resources as needed, especially communication: "Time matters." He said ensuring everyone in the county has internet connections would aid law enforcement as well. His grand daughter is a Mobile police officer, he added.
Lake said he would ask those on the front line what they needed to do a better job first. Since the county is so big, currently under-served areas should be a high priority.
Deal with rapid growth/infrastructure needs?
Davis said that it is not just about roads; has everything to do with quality of life: connectivity within communities, storm water runoff, sewer systems. "Growth is a great opportunity to improve the status quo. Where we live now is wonderful but can be made better. I will listen to you, your ideas ... make it happen."
Lake: "A lot of places wish they had growth; we have got it. Rapid growth is going to hurt us ... like a tax ... traffic jams just going to the store." He advocated putting the "burden" on those who created the problems: "Make developers pay for road upgrades ... using impact fees."
OTHERS PRESENT
District One incumbent Frank Burt and challenger James Ball.
District Three incumbent Tucker Dorsey and challengers William McDaniel and Billie Jo Underwood.
District Four incumbent Charles Gruber and challenger Jerry Johnson.
|Davis left, Lake right
