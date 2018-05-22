Translate

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

County Commission/Senate Candidates' Forum

Fairhope, Alabama


Senate candidates (5 on left side)

JUNE 5TH PRIMARY ELECTION

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum Tuesday at Coastal Community College in Fairhope, candidates for State Senate District 32, Baldwin County Commission, and State House District 96 participated.

Video of the debate is available on the Chamber's Facebook page (click);  also, a written voter guide for each candidate is provided (click).


Baldwin County Commission candidates

