County Commission/Senate Candidates' Forum

Fairhope, Alabama
JUNE 5TH PRIMARY ELECTION
The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum Tuesday at Coastal Community College in Fairhope, candidates for State Senate District 32, Baldwin County Commission, and State House District 96 participated.
Video of the debate is available on the Chamber's Facebook page (click); also, a written voter guide for each candidate is provided (click).
|Senate candidates (5 on left side)
|Baldwin County Commission candidates
