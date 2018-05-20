Electrical Substation Site Search Narrowed

Fairhope, Alabama
|NW corner of Young and Nichols Streets a potential site #1
AGING ELECTRICAL SYSTEM NEARING CAPACITY
|Existing Young St. substation
Two locations are still in the running for a new electrical substation to service the hospital area: one on city property in the southeast corner Stimpson Field park and the other at the northwest corner of Young Street and Nichols Avenue (across Young from the existing substation).
A third location further south on Young St. was excluded due to neighborhood opposition.
Once the new higher-capacity station is built, the aging existing ones on Young Street and on Church Street (at Morphy Ave.) will be dismantled.
|Young St. transmission lines
Both older ones are at or near full capacity now according to Operations Director Richard Peterson and the replacement needs to be located on Young Street where 40K volt high voltage power lines are already located; locating it elsewhere would be much more expensive because new transmission/distribution lines would be needed.
The city council will have to vote to purchase the land on the corner of Young/Nichols (its appraised value is about $70K) and to appropriate funds to construct the new substation at either location.
|SE corner of Stimpson Field proposed site #2
