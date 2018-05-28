Fairhope Becoming A Purple Heart City

Fairhope, Alabama
MEMORIAL DAY 2018
Signs designating Fairhope as a Purple Heart Community were erected recently, in recognition of its numerous citizens who have received that medal for being wounded in battle -- or to their survivors if killed.
The national Military Order of the Purple Heart organization sponsors the signs through local chapters.
"The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving, on or after April 5, 1917, with the U.S. military. With its forerunner, the Badge of Military Merit, which took the form of a heart made of purple cloth, the Purple Heart is the oldest military award still given to U.S. military members – the only earlier award being the obsolete Fidelity Medallion. The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is located in New Windsor, New York."
Flags marked the graves of all veterans at the Colony Cemetery.
|East Fairhope Avenue
