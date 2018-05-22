The Fairhope Times
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Fairhope High School Champions Honored
Fairhope, Alabama
GIRL'S SOFTBALL TEAM
A ceremony was held to honor Fairhope High School's girl's softball team which recently won the state championship.
at
3:39:00 AM
