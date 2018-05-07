The Fairhope Times
Monday, May 7, 2018
Fairhope Pier Has New Look
Fairhope, Alabama
Flowerbeds have been added to the entrance of the municipal pier and the garbage bins that were nearby have been moved to an area across the rose garden parking lot.
garbage cans removed
new dumpster instead
Before
