Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Fly Creek Pedestrian Bridge Installed
Fairhope, Alabama
U.S. 98 IN MONTROSE
The pedestrian/bicycle bridge over Fly Creek has been installed; construction of approaches has begun.
The bridge was offset and angled so that the installation crane could avoid overhead utility lines.
at
11:28:00 AM
