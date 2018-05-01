Translate

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Fly Creek Pedestrian Bridge Installed

Fairhope, Alabama




 U.S. 98 IN MONTROSE

The pedestrian/bicycle bridge over Fly Creek has been installed; construction of approaches has begun.

The bridge was offset and angled so that the installation crane could avoid overhead utility lines.
