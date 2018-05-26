Free Pork and Politicians At Roberstdale Coliseum Today

Fairhope, Alabama
PORK N' POLITICS EVENT
Political junkies enjoyed meeting politicians and free BBQ at the Baldwin County Coliseum today in Roberstdale; just about every candidate in the June 5th primary was on hand during the day.
PORK N' POLITICS EVENT
Political junkies enjoyed meeting politicians and free BBQ at the Baldwin County Coliseum today in Roberstdale; just about every candidate in the June 5th primary was on hand during the day.
|Circuit clerk candidate Stejskal
|County Commission candidate Underwood
No comments:
Post a Comment