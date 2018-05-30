Updated: Geese Watch New Bay Water Tests

Fairhope, Alabama
Update: New test results from yesterday (May 29th) by ADEM posted to their website about 3PM today still indicated good water quality. (See the data at the bottom of this page.) No explanation has been offered for the discrepancy.
RECENT HIGH BACTERIA READINGS THERE
Some Canada geese swam by as a local TV news crew filmed Mobile Bay Keeper's latest sampling of bay water at the municipal beach just after noon today; ADEM's monitoring at the gate was still indicating green, good water quality (their new test results were expected later today).
Fecal bacteria readings have been unusually high there for several days; the swimming phase of this weekend's Grandman triathlon may have to be canceled if conditions do not improve.
Numerous sources for the contamination are possible including sewage spills/overflows, equipment failures at treatment plants, malfunctioning private septic tanks, boats dumping sewage overboard, pet feces not picked up, farm (cow) and wild animal feces (geese, birds, etc).
Many of these may spike higher after heavy rain.
No problems with the city's treatment plant or spills/overflows have been reported in recent days, according to ADEM's website
Under certain conditions, the fecal bacteria may actually survive in beach/pond sand as well, according to an Auburn University biologist's report six years ago.
*(It takes about 24 hours for the water tests to be completed.)
Update: New test results from yesterday (May 29th) by ADEM posted to their website about 3PM today still indicated good water quality. (See the data at the bottom of this page.) No explanation has been offered for the discrepancy.
|Fairhope beach today
RECENT HIGH BACTERIA READINGS THERE
Some Canada geese swam by as a local TV news crew filmed Mobile Bay Keeper's latest sampling of bay water at the municipal beach just after noon today; ADEM's monitoring at the gate was still indicating green, good water quality (their new test results were expected later today).
|Green indicator sign at 12:10 PM
Numerous sources for the contamination are possible including sewage spills/overflows, equipment failures at treatment plants, malfunctioning private septic tanks, boats dumping sewage overboard, pet feces not picked up, farm (cow) and wild animal feces (geese, birds, etc).
Many of these may spike higher after heavy rain.
No problems with the city's treatment plant or spills/overflows have been reported in recent days, according to ADEM's website
Under certain conditions, the fecal bacteria may actually survive in beach/pond sand as well, according to an Auburn University biologist's report six years ago.
*(It takes about 24 hours for the water tests to be completed.)
|ADEM test Tuesday was ok
1 comment:
Its confusing isn't it?
Post a Comment