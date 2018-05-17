Library Repair Saga Continues

Fairhope, Alabama
CHRONIC ROOF LEAK FIX MORE COSTLY THAN EXPECTED
According to the city's Operations Director Richard Peterson, there were two responses to the city's request for bids for repairs to the "exterior envelope" of the library: chronic roof leaks have been a problem almost since its completion in 2007; window and gutter leaks, peeling stucco, and similar issues have developed over the years as well, all leading to structural damage in places inside.
The low bidder was M. W. Rodgers Construction of Mobile with a base bid of $998K, reviewed for the city and recommended by GMC engineering. The other was C. Sharpe Construction of Orange Beach, base bid $1.2 million.
The city council had budgeted $550K for the repairs.
One possible cause for the increase cited was the long delay in implementing repairs (its been debated and put off for years) and the rise of construction costs in the interim.
The chronic problems have been attributed to everything from faulty design, construction techniques, and materials used, and to improper maintenance; all warranties on the building expired some time ago.
COUNCIL'S DECISION
Possibly during its next meeting, the city council will discuss whether to accept the low bid (as required by state law) or reject both bids and seek new proposals for the repairs.
The library may have to be closed during some of the repairs.
|Richard Peterson
I am sick that our weak City Council, .... , has refused to pursue the ..... for designing this shoddy building. Also, where are the claims against the builder? Didn't the city just pay ....... about $500,000 last year? Clearly, neither our City Council nor ........ should have any further input into construction in Fairhope!
This money pit came to life under Mayor Kant and that disaster of a city council. It is a monument to ego.
#thefairhopeway
The political squabbles at the top back in 2005 resulted in unwise cost-cutting and faulty construction, similar to the soccer complex being built in 2016 without restrooms. Time to bite the bullet on this one, learn from past mistakes, and move on.
