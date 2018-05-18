The Fairhope Times
Friday, May 18, 2018
Lightning Hits Power Pole
Fairhope, Alabama
Lightning during a severe storm damaged a transformer and communications lines on a pole at the corner of Fairhope and Brown Avenue last night; power outages were minimal.
