More Illegally Operating Businesses Reprieved

Fairhope, Alabama
WAREHOUSE BAKERY AND DISTRICT HALL RESTAURANTS
During its May meeting, the city's Board of Adjustments voted unanimously to grant a special use variance to Terri Carlton of MLC Properties to continue operating restaurants at 759 Nichols Avenue; the 'Warehouse Bakery' has been there since 2015 and the 'District Hall' recently opened next door.
The property is zoned M-1, light industrial where restaurants are not permitted; but the area is also included within the Medical Overly Zoning District where such supportive businesses are, with special permission from the Board.
City planning staff recommended approval to bring it into compliance; several neighboring businesses wrote letters of support as well, including Thomas Hospital and the Hospital Foundation.
No one spoke against the application.
A larger Warehouse District neighborhood has been proposed for the area south of Nichols Street, to be comprised of arts and crafts, food, and various entertainment venues.
(A similar situation occurred last year when Ben's Barbecue on Section Street was granted a variance after it was discovered it had been operating out of compliance for several decades.)
|Warehouse Bakery 759 Nichols Ave.
