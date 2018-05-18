New Beach Entry Fees In Effect

Fairhope, Alabama
Those vehicles without decals will be paying a lot more to get into the municipal beach; walkers and bikers will have to show an ID with address.
Anyone living in the 36532 zip code who is also a city utility customer (water, sewer, gas, or electric) is entitled to the decal, which can be obtained from the utility payment desk at city hall.
City employees may use their badges for entry.
Generally, the booth is only attended from Memorial to Labor Day.
