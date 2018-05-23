Translate

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

New Municipal Marina Tanks Installation Underway

Fairhope, Alabama


Diesel/gasoline tank

'THE DOCKS ON FLY CREEK'

Crews were scurrying to install the new fuel and sewage pump-out tanks in time for use over the Memorial Day holiday; its still not for certain they will make it.

Sewage pump out will cost $5 and the city taxes fuel sales in an effort to eventually make the facility self-supporting.


Sewage pump out tank.

