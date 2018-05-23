New Municipal Marina Tanks Installation Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
'THE DOCKS ON FLY CREEK'
Crews were scurrying to install the new fuel and sewage pump-out tanks in time for use over the Memorial Day holiday; its still not for certain they will make it.
Sewage pump out will cost $5 and the city taxes fuel sales in an effort to eventually make the facility self-supporting.
|Diesel/gasoline tank
|Sewage pump out tank.
