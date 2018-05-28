The Fairhope Times
Monday, May 28, 2018
Tropical Storm Kite Boarding In Mobile Bay
Fairhope, Alabama
Some local kite boarders in Mobile Bay were taking advantage of the strong north wind from tropical storm Alberto today.
6:41:00 PM
