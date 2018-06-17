'Dream Machine' Tour Passes Through Town

Fairhope, Alabama
BICYCLING CROSS COUNTRY
The unusual, brightly colored RV parked downtown today was the support vehicle for a team bicycling from Los Angeles to New York; the brainchild of music industry CEO Charlie Jabaley (and his alter ego Charlie Rocket) intending to "pursue his dream of being an athlete ... and to help transform a million lives and make people's dreams come true" ... according to their website (click).
Anyone is being encouraged to write their own dreams on the side of the bus, so they may be carried along during the ride.
Next stop is Atlanta according to a team member.
|Dream machine in Julwins lot
