Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Electric System Nearing Capacity During Summer Heat

Fairhope, Alabama


Church Street substation

AIR CONDITIONING BIGGEST LOAD

Operations Director Richard Peterson told the city council emergency generators have been running at some city facilities at times during the heat of the day to reduce the load on electric substations that are nearing capacity.

The purchase of land on Young Street for expansion is now under consideration by the city council (or using city parkland there).




