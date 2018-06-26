Electric System Nearing Capacity During Summer Heat

Fairhope, Alabama
AIR CONDITIONING BIGGEST LOAD
Operations Director Richard Peterson told the city council emergency generators have been running at some city facilities at times during the heat of the day to reduce the load on electric substations that are nearing capacity.
The purchase of land on Young Street for expansion is now under consideration by the city council (or using city parkland there).
|Church Street substation
AIR CONDITIONING BIGGEST LOAD
Operations Director Richard Peterson told the city council emergency generators have been running at some city facilities at times during the heat of the day to reduce the load on electric substations that are nearing capacity.
The purchase of land on Young Street for expansion is now under consideration by the city council (or using city parkland there).
No comments:
Post a Comment