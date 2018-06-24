Fairhope Government Reform Plan Described

Fairhope, Alabama
DISGRUNTLED CITIZENS SEEK SOLUTIONS
During a town hall meeting last week Sam Gaston, a direct descendant of the city's founder E.B. Gaston, presented a plan that he says could make the city's government more efficient. (Video at bottom.)
Gaston said the reform movement started during the progressive era of the late 1800s - early 1900's when government corruption was at its peak; Fairhope actually had a city manager at one time in the 1950's and 60's (C.B. Neimeyer).
Duties of the city manager include supervising daily operations by directing department heads and to prepare the city's annual budget.
BENEFITS
Gaston said a council-manager form of government provides leadership by an elected policy board (city council) and their appointed professional administrator that operates more like a business: citizens are the stockholders who elect a board of directors who hire a manager to operate the city.
Improved "accountability, transparency, and fairness" should result ... as well as more emphasis on goal setting and long range planning such as for land use, capital projects, and general strategic growth planning.
"Less politics in the administration of your city" may be expected as well, Gaston said.
|Sam Gaston address Fairhope citizens
