Fairhope Heritage Village Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
PART OF NEW BOTANICAL GARDEN?
The city's Planning and Community Development departments presented an idea for a 'Heritage Village' where old Fairhope homes and buildings could be re-located rather than demolished as most are now.
Heritage Villages are common throughout the country for preservation and as an attraction for visitors: currently there is little incentive to save Fairhope's old homes.
It could be part of a larger Botanical Gardens with walking/biking trails and other amenities such as a conservatory (green house), gift shop, coffee/tea room, Bed and Breakfast and other lodging, culinary gardens, concert/lecture venues, art workshops, et al.
CITIZEN INPUT TO BE SOUGHT
The proposal would be incorporated into the upcoming comprehensive land use plan update and would be multi-year, implemented in phases.
DYAS TRIANGLE POTENTIAL SITE?
This proposal is similar to one presented in 2014 by former Mayor Kant for a Arboretum/Garden on a portion of the Dyas Triangle property the city purchased in 2013.
Council President Burrell supported the idea then too, according to an AL.com report (click here for full report):
"Mayor Tim Kant said that the property on the city's north side, once approved for a mixed commercial and retail development dubbed Village North, could one day showcase a trailhead with restrooms, a botanical garden and possibly a lake to help stormwater runoff in the Fly Creek watershed.
"If you're going to promote the environment, I think that's our part to try to do that," Kant said. "They're all ideas but I can dream with the best of them."
Council President Jack Burrell said the mayor has been talking about creating a botanical garden for years.
Kant said that a few other areas in the state, such as Mobile, have botanical gardens. To his way of thinking, the project would be a perfect fit for Fairhope.
"When people think of Fairhope they think of the flower and that's our trademark. And if you had a spot where people could come see how you do it, it would be an educational thing for kids," Kant said. "But also it would bring people to town to come see it, spend the night, spend money in downtown or wherever."
As for the remaining acres, Burrell said he hopes that they'd be "used very sparingly," beyond creating walking trails."
Great idea as many cities have done well these and it would be a good tourist point of interest !!
