Fairhope Police Chief To Retire

Fairhope, Alabama
36 YEAR'S WITH THE CITY
Joe Petties has announced he will be retiring July 1st; a special council meeting has been called for Monday to discus the replacement process.
Petties has been chief since 2013 when he was appointed to replace Bill Press, who had resigned the previous October (Petties had been interim chief).
A Fairhope High School graduate, he began working in the city's Public Works Department and became a police reserve officer in 1986 -- and then a full-time one in 1991.
Petties held ranks of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain as well during his tenure.
Joe is a good man but the truth is it takes a lot more than a degree from Fairhop High to be a successful police chief these days. Time to move on.
