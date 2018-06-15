Translate

Friday, June 15, 2018

Fly Creek Boat Fueling/Pump Out Station Opens

Fairhope, Alabama




THE FAIRHOPE DOCKS

The boat fueling station and sewage pump out station at the city's marina on the north side of Fly Creek is now open for business.

Both gasoline and diesel fuel are available at competitive rates; sewage pump out is $5.


CLEAN MARINA EQUIPMENT ON HAND

New emergency equipment is on hand as well for fire, spill cleanup, and hazardous waste disposal per the 'clean marina' protocol.


Sewage pump out
Emergency equipment















